Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Upped Holding by $1.42 Million; Star Group LP (SGU) Position Has Increased by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.24 million market cap company. It closed at $9.7 lastly. It is down 0.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.94% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 1.45 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Robecosam Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 22,826 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 108,495 shares stake. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 9,924 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cleararc invested in 0.33% or 35,034 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,591 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 7,128 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 21,128 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5,719 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 40,406 shares. 5,199 are owned by Stearns Fincl Service Group. The California-based Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.78% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 84,429 shares. Boston Prns owns 7.12M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 57,349 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 28,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,893 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 73,600 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call) by 604,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 23 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 361,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) or 117,611 shares. Hillsdale Invest holds 10,200 shares. 140 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited. Enterprise Svcs Corporation reported 902 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co holds 43,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 14,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance reported 54,100 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 34,792 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Cove Street Cap Ltd has 248,375 shares. Central holds 0.85% or 560,092 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 105,114 shares.

