Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.98 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 40,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,450 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 250,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 3.10 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, down from 19,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,408 shares to 10,031 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. also sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International to Report Q1 Earnings on April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expands Snacking Unit, Invests in Uplift Food – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 109,343 shares to 140,832 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY).