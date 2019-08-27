Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $3.28 Million; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Value Declined, Dsc Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.35 Million

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 66,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 104,261 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 171,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 4.58 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.66. About 4.04 million shares traded or 101.20% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “JPMorgan Is Still Bearish on General Electric Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,684 shares. 29,784 were reported by Kings Point Mngmt. Boston Prns owns 0.47% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7.12 million shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 5,853 shares. Timber Creek Cap holds 1,768 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 689,326 shares. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 65,290 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 14,496 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 435,718 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd has 15,449 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Chemical Financial Bank has 18,635 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 10,000 were reported by Albion Fin Gp Ut. Ghp Inv invested in 6,115 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 54,818 shares to 83,549 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 18,755 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 54,297 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 2.07M shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 327,205 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). New Mexico-based Thornburg Management has invested 0.14% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 6,837 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate, Florida-based fund reported 294,245 shares. Prudential Pcl has 0.05% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Finance Associate owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).