Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Eagle Materials (EXP) Position Has Lifted by Duquesne Family Office Llc

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 40,150 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 260,679 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 188.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 196,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 301,077 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23M, up from 104,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Blair William Il reported 0.01% stake. Icon Advisers Com reported 120,136 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Coldstream Cap Incorporated holds 2,546 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 0.02% or 33,013 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 44,805 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 214,507 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested in 11,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 214 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.03% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 1.48M shares to 66,610 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 326,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,100 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wyoming-based Cypress Mngmt Ltd Company (Wy) has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peoples Fincl Corporation stated it has 21,219 shares. 2.48M are held by Agf Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 205,497 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. 1.05M are held by Axa. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,981 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stonebridge Management Inc has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 6,662 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Com holds 16,579 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 23,740 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 88,792 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Grassi Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,100 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 0.01% or 937 shares.

