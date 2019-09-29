Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Rbf Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Increased Holding

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 74,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 billion, up from 73,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 94,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60 million shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh owns 234,671 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 310,626 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 104,566 shares stake. Hyman Charles D holds 0.39% or 69,485 shares in its portfolio. 191,300 are owned by Skba Capital Management Llc. Citigroup stated it has 2.47M shares. Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 56,696 shares. 149,133 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.77% or 12,545 shares. Smith Moore & Com reported 0.07% stake. 2,882 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 311,809 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 127 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 24,350 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

