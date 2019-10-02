Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $57.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake by $2.69 Million; Share Value Rose

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 79,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 61,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 78,283 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 1,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 6,954 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $374.82M, down from 8,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 353,490 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 114,800 shares to 117,600 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.05M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

