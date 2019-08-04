Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Northstar Group Lowered Its Stake by $371,420 as Market Value Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by $1.13 Million as Stock Declined

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 566,741 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 31,859 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company reported 99,500 shares. Whitnell And has 48,880 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,693 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 0.79% or 1.59 million shares. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 2.8% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Coastline invested in 0.06% or 7,892 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,882 shares. Wealthcare Capital Lc owns 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,031 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc owns 25,371 shares. The Hawaii-based Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C holds 1.22 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 61,010 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,188 shares to 37,501 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Capital Management Llc owns 24,238 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Leavell Investment Mngmt invested in 69,294 shares. Barr E S & Co invested in 6,717 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap Management Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,768 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Comm accumulated 36,685 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 469,900 shares. Dana Investment Inc stated it has 17,729 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 12,076 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.59% or 10,476 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 5.73 million shares. Viking Fund Lc owns 0.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,000 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,050 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.1% or 53,358 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 571 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mairs And Inc stated it has 84,596 shares.