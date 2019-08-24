Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Northstar Group Has Decreased Its Holding; Novartis A G (NVS) Valuation Rose While Golub Group Has Cut by $16.40 Million Its Stake

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 170,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 231,533 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26M, down from 402,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.96M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR® + MEKINIST® FOR; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Rare Form of Leukemia; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Siponimod Delays Disability Progression in Secondary Progressive MS; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES, AND A PROFIT SPLIT ON NET SALES OF BOTH THERAPEUTICS; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.86B for 17.55 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

