Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Holder Capital Wealth Planning Upped Stake

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2766.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 800,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 829,911 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.41 million, up from 28,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 60,821 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Llc reported 600,775 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 65,237 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.15M shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy And stated it has 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 192,769 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com, Arizona-based fund reported 29,429 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability holds 160,696 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 9,691 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division has 358,223 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Td Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.03M shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,580 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

