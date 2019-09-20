Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Stake by $409,531 as Market Value Rose; Teleflex (TFX) Market Value Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $447,181

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 16,573 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, down from 17,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $341.7. About 175,739 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 7,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 313,818 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92 million, down from 321,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 4.55M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.19 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,356 shares to 145,263 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Counselors Incorporated has 47,950 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 20,773 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc. Int Investors reported 21.70 million shares stake. Creative Planning invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1,400 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 10,043 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com owns 16,506 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barr E S stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com invested in 38,353 shares. Tremblant Group holds 4.29% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 20,617 shares. Finance Advantage owns 415 shares. Oakworth invested in 4,083 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,533 were reported by Iberiabank. Ci, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.36 million shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex to Showcase its Peripheral Intervention Product Portfolio Highlighting the Arrow® OnControl® Powered Bone Access System and the MANTAâ„¢ Vascular Closure Device at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “NeoTract Designates Dr. Lynn Lyons as UroLift® Center of Excellence September 19, 2019Designation Recognizes Dr – PR Web” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 40,785 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Corp invested in 940 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Telemus Capital Lc holds 692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 23,854 shares. Fairview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 167,111 shares. Frontier Cap Co Ltd Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 336,089 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Llc stated it has 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). National Pension Service invested in 63,704 shares. California-based State Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 58,585 were reported by Loomis Sayles And L P. Legal And General Public Limited owns 270,103 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd has 862 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.01% or 965 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.04% or 36,985 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 216 shares or 0% of the stock.