Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Hexavest Has Upped Holding; Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $2.30 Million

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 78,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 4.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 1.01M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Mondelez And iShares Silver Trust – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Looks Alluring on Strong Brands and Savings Plans – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.56M shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0% or 2,103 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has 0.43% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sequoia Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,373 shares. Washington holds 136,006 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mercer Capital Advisers reported 7,379 shares. Scotia reported 73,818 shares stake. Zacks Investment holds 0.83% or 777,786 shares. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 18,700 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson & Communication Limited Liability Corp. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 8,312 shares. Davis R M owns 6,840 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 20.05M shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newcrest Mining El by 148,292 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire Ltd Ce (EMLAF) by 47,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,363 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl Ce (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “5 stocks set to soar from the U.S. sports betting boom – MarketWatch” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scientific Beta Factor Report: Q2 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways To Survive A Market Crash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 04, 2016.