Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Stake by $380,534; Ws Management Lllp Has Upped Stake in Micron Technology (Call) (MU)

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 11.00M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 1.59 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,445 shares to 104,917 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 2.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei reported 505,611 shares stake. 200,983 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.05% or 136,096 shares. 26.62M were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Grassi Investment Management holds 0.21% or 34,650 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Partners Lc invested in 0.43% or 36,128 shares. Kames Capital Public Lc reported 225,598 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wafra has invested 0.54% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement holds 49,013 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 61,365 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 733,553 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ifrah Fincl Service Incorporated reported 0.13% stake. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 2.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 23,864 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fil stated it has 42,482 shares. Troy Asset Management has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hills National Bank & Trust Tru reported 32,523 shares. Bailard Incorporated invested in 4,273 shares. 191,487 are owned by Beaumont Fin Prns Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sloane Robinson Llp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,900 shares. 27,565 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc. Becker Cap Mgmt reported 5,498 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation owns 162,056 shares. 41,202 were accumulated by Everence Cap Management.

