Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lifted by $975,440 Its Position

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, up from 6,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 5,291 shares to 173,444 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,882 shares. Perkins Coie reported 35,964 shares. 84,974 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com. 78 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Co. Farmers Financial Bank holds 16,128 shares. Old National Bancshares In holds 0.11% or 42,068 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1,291 shares. 4,624 are owned by Verus Fincl Prtnrs. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,319 shares. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 62,246 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.04% or 7,271 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 14.31M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Gp Llp owns 24,591 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.54 million shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 907,249 shares.

