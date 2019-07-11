Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Increased Its Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed by $28.52 Million Its Position

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 30,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 601,398 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02 million, up from 570,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 2.72M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 91.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 282,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,011 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 308,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.01. About 6.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm reported 929,747 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Td Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 249 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.45 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.03% or 9,152 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust Company owns 43,289 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. South State holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 252,907 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Limited reported 0.57% stake. 416,156 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com owns 10,787 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 1.01% or 66,572 shares. Veritable LP owns 62,092 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru reported 11,194 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.19% or 1.76 million shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Company Pa has invested 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,561 shares to 157,577 shares, valued at $29.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 4,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,933 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25 billion for 11.18 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TC Energy to present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.