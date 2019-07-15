Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.32 Million; As Ball (BLL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Stake by $328,320

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 506,378 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 26,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.90M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 1.30 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.59M for 26.68 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. Shares for $371,886 were sold by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6. HAYES JOHN A also sold $5.06 million worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ball Aerospace Successfully Commissions Small Satellite, Begins On-Orbit Testing of Green Fuel – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball – High Debt And Ambitious Management – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,400 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 4,229 shares. 10,827 are owned by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Jump Trading Lc has 0.09% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Caprock stated it has 10,410 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Profund Advisors Ltd Company reported 6,457 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 16,258 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Cibc Ww stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% stake. Arizona State Retirement System reported 107,961 shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares to 183,362 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.94 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Ptnrs invested in 675 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by West Family. Ironwood Llc holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 100 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tompkins Fincl holds 0.01% or 1,126 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 593,048 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Park National Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 197,866 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 9.11M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn owns 7,838 shares. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Proshare Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Country Club Tru Company Na holds 5,137 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,291 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International to Collaborate With Israeli FoodTech Incubator, The Kitchen, to Lead the Future of Snacking – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.