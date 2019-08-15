Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Bank Of The West Has Upped Its Stake by $427,819 as Market Value Rose; Invesco LTD Decreased Its Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position by $4.77 Million; Stock Value Rose

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 8,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 36,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 2.84M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 40.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 75,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 110,222 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 185,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 104,175 shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 972,381 shares to 3.61M shares, valued at $67.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock John Tax (HTD) by 25,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 35,761 shares to 37,692 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 72,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,991 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).