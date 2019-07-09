Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Increased Its Holding; Greenwood Capital Associates Boosted Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Position

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 12.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 517,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, up from 506,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.64M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 2,272 shares to 6,035 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,014 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J & Limited accumulated 169,922 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Clark Mgmt Group owns 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 326,609 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.87% or 827,002 shares. Orleans Cap La reported 2.39% stake. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 36,581 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corporation stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 147,783 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt owns 3,695 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 7.26M shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 393,883 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,482 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 34,954 shares. Grimes & Co holds 71,359 shares. Plante Moran Fincl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,676 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.16 million shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 6.10M shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.76% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 120,617 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated reported 56,696 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 31.40 million shares. Middleton And Ma owns 165,968 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 55,011 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.09% stake. Kempen Nv reported 25,223 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 22,826 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Com holds 16,427 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 737,500 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank invested in 12,552 shares. Stifel Financial reported 859,204 shares stake.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,237 shares to 160,563 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 30,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,449 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40M.

