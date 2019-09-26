Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Raised Position; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 153.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 240,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 396,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.40 million, up from 156,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 1.36M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 52.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 10.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 9.34 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394.99 million, down from 19.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 11.43M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 355,900 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $1.11 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 500,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,970 shares to 116,030 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,301 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).