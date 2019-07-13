Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Increased Stake by $6.06 Million; Interocean Capital Has Decreased Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ) Position as Shares Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 123,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.16 million, up from 6.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc analyzed 17,343 shares as the company's stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 621,793 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.04M, down from 639,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 44,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Takes Minority Investment in Uplift Food Start-Up – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P., worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,169 shares to 45,137 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 621,793 are held by Interocean Lc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Baldwin Investment Limited Com has 22,218 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Gp has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,394 shares. Waters Parkerson And Company Llc accumulated 0.08% or 18,700 shares. Timber Creek Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arcadia Inv Management Mi owns 49,652 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management stated it has 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 293 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 119,548 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd has 947,781 shares.