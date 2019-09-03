Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Upped Stake; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Increased Cme Group (CME) Position by $594,500; Share Value Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 247,104 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $216.43. About 59,679 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 138,685 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.56% or 6,718 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 2.84% or 29,895 shares. Ci Investments Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,274 were accumulated by Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Com. Cibc Ww Markets reported 47,884 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nippon Life Global Americas reported 20,260 shares stake. Girard Partners Ltd invested in 0.13% or 4,233 shares. Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New England Rech And Management has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cls Ltd Company has 5,954 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 1,864 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CMEâ€™s Crypto Indices – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks to Watch for the Coming Week (ATVI, DBX, DIS, LYFT, ROKU) – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company reported 13,779 shares stake. Kdi Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 2.69% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wesbanco Savings Bank has 277,482 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 8,906 shares. Tremblant Gru holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.23 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability owns 13,947 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rbo And Commerce Limited Co owns 213,498 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0% or 663 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 27,146 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.01 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Advisers has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Weiss Multi stated it has 170,385 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc stated it has 202,247 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Hexavest holds 1.12 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares to 8,095 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,144 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).