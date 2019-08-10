Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Essex Financial Services Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 16,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 250,370 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, down from 267,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.02 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 0.35% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bath Savings Trust reported 10,942 shares stake. Amer And Com holds 0.13% or 9,112 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lipe Dalton owns 122,787 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 443,476 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,882 shares. Cap Inc Ca invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Miles Capital stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Prudential has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dean Foods (DF) Stock Down on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,144 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Prns has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Interstate National Bank reported 34,583 shares. Burns J W Com New York invested in 0.92% or 88,983 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc owns 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,296 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 93.83M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 213,323 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 1.52% or 304,405 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Comml Bank Na accumulated 0.72% or 66,819 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,678 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv reported 59,803 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, West Virginia-based fund reported 88,335 shares. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 1.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.