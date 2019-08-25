Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Position by $2.62 Million as Market Value Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 55,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares to 24,339 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,103 shares. Bridges Inv Management holds 34,795 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Old Point Financial N A invested in 6,691 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc invested in 1.74% or 48,374 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 23,434 shares. Trian Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 18.82M shares or 10.06% of the stock. Mairs Pwr Incorporated reported 4,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lincoln Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atlanta Capital L L C holds 0.29% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Arga Mngmt LP accumulated 39,550 shares. Veritable LP reported 62,092 shares. Victory Management holds 0.14% or 1.20 million shares. 76,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Cambridge Trust owns 93,562 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Worldpay Stock Jumped 18.5% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FIS boosts credit line, CP program to finance Worldpay deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 57,668 shares to 27,047 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,720 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 17,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cleararc Inc owns 7,849 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Voloridge Management Lc owns 0.22% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 64,312 shares. 1.92 million are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Hrt Lc reported 9,867 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.14% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 454,042 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.41% or 304,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,362 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Invesco Limited holds 2.21 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 51,272 shares.