Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) Holder Corda Investment Management Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shares Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreased by $308,000 Its Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 202,120 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 31,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 685,551 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.95 million, down from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.29% or 223,366 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt has 0.87% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co stated it has 5,905 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 14,065 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 215,508 are held by Azimuth Management Limited Com. Stratos Wealth Limited has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Agf Investments accumulated 2.48M shares. Modera Wealth Lc invested in 7,910 shares. C Ww Gp A S holds 0.43% or 645,526 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 578,733 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Bollard Gp Lc has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). City Company reported 806 shares stake. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability reported 38,233 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 62,186 shares to 935,986 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,730 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 202,940 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Co invested in 204,280 shares or 6.83% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 190,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 90,923 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 189,093 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 1.76M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 82,935 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 25,740 shares. Verition Fund Management owns 10,000 shares. Prudential accumulated 567,129 shares. Roundview Lc holds 0.54% or 17,193 shares in its portfolio. 20,462 are owned by Cibc. Whittier Co has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.