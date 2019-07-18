Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Noesis Capital Mangement Increased Position; As Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Share Value Rose, Holder Wedgewood Partners Decreased Holding by $23.44 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 162,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 409,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $154.03. About 241,766 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 109 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,109 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.00 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 2.10 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pitcairn Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,140 shares. 1,509 are owned by Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Co. 17,320 are held by Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc. Dupont Mngmt invested in 34,153 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 39,796 shares stake. Wedgewood Partners has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 74,512 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 6,409 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 185,768 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Victory Cap owns 70,217 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Agf Invests reported 0.69% stake.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.58 million for 18.08 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sit Investment Associate has 0.2% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 126,050 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.25% stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 14,958 were reported by Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Com. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,150 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has 578,000 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc owns 55,256 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 9,484 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 36,502 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Grassi Management stated it has 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rbo Ltd Liability Com reported 213,498 shares stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,094 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0.02% or 148,793 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 318 shares. Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.