Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Position; Water Island Capital Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Lifted by $1.37 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 109 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485.00M, down from 9,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 3.33M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 797.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 195,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 219,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 24,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 275,285 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,920 shares to 12,048 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 562,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 565,624 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.03% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Benjamin F Edwards has 1,650 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 386,086 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 68,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl holds 92,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Js Mngmt accumulated 27,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 33,179 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,722 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 23,200 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 348,087 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). S&T Bancorp Pa stated it has 822,013 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 606,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.72M shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La invested in 0.96% or 23,740 shares. International Invsts has invested 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,355 shares. Winfield stated it has 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). C Group Inc A S stated it has 645,526 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.37% or 41,202 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mufg Americas Hldg reported 286,353 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cwm Limited Liability holds 10,417 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Co owns 36,660 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 13,000 shares. 22,961 were accumulated by Lmr Partners Llp.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2,510 shares to 185,651 shares, valued at $7.75 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.