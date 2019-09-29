Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; Kepos Capital LP Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 26,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 20,749 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 46,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 13,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 138,774 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, down from 152,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 55,498 shares to 223,250 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 1,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.28 million for 10.91 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,407 shares to 22,193 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 226,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,629 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLF).

