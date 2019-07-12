Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Ulysses Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,475 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 billion, down from 32,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 6.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 23/05/2018 – MACQUARIE, JPMORGAN TO WORK ON CAPITAL RASING FOR RELIANCE: AFR; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59 billion shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,084 shares. Allen Holdings Ny invested 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,176 shares. Moreover, Rampart Mgmt Co Limited Company has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,824 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated holds 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 74,598 shares. Staley Advisers reported 470,106 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 98,807 shares. 183,558 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invests. Cibc Savings Bank Usa has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,153 shares. Madison Inv Holdg invested in 0.43% or 231,556 shares. Opus Investment invested 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amp Capital Investors, Australia-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Fundx Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.46% or 2.70M shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New To Banking? Here Are Some Of The Best Banks For College Students – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $823.27M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 885,361 are owned by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund accumulated 28,713 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 1.61% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 231,179 shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 4.51% stake. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd has 751 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schmidt P J Investment Inc reported 80,312 shares. Adirondack reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hexavest owns 1.12M shares. Hartford Incorporated owns 49,964 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 1.23M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate owns 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.37 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company accumulated 13,947 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 47,941 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 151 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $548.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.