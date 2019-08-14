Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $9.92 Million; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $385,560; Stock Price Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 425% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 202,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 249,995 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 47,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 6.29M shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 243,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 234,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 40.93 million shares traded or 61.26% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management holds 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 209,589 shares. Yhb Invest Inc has invested 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stack Financial Mngmt Inc reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 76,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 238,544 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 1.08M are held by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc invested in 94,930 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 18,125 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 53,321 shares. Schafer Cullen Management reported 158,498 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 162,056 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Court Place Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Eqins by 21,778 shares to 20,154 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,310 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna holds 1.49% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 1.79% or 4.92M shares. Invesco invested in 18.43M shares. Bennicas Associates accumulated 0.84% or 22,475 shares. Moreover, Paragon Mngmt Limited has 0.86% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 33,297 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 954,512 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 1.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.14% or 9,944 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 0.68% or 16,160 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated holds 142,077 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. At Retail Bank stated it has 20,030 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Salley & Assocs holds 0.74% or 108,393 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arrow Fin reported 129,856 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings.