Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Boosted Stake; Lapides Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 6,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 46,453 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 40,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.45 million shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 2.35 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI)

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 30,800 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Just Popped 17% – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,513 shares to 13,893 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Regl Bkg (KRE) by 14,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,887 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).