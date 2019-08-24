Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holding Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors Llc; As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Position by $5.96 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 425% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 202,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 249,995 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 47,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 469,340 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fate Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Foundational US Patent Covering iPSC-derived CAR T Cells – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Decide Tilly’s (TLYS) Fate in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Legalization Will Determine the Fate of Aurora Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 10,860 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0% or 144,332 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 92,290 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 0% or 11,732 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Citigroup Incorporated owns 17,330 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 121,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,450 were reported by Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca. Strs Ohio reported 80,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 1.61M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 0% or 42,943 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 378,850 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0% or 5,030 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 8,372 shares to 67,121 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 125,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimate, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Montag And Caldwell Ltd Com has invested 3.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 5.29M shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 55,011 shares. Kepos Lp stated it has 121,581 shares. Jaffetilchin Lc owns 5,884 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 32,385 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.04% or 27,447 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Liability has 0.78% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 470,280 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability invested in 43,220 shares. 16,018 are held by Tiedemann Ltd Liability. 745,086 are owned by Natixis. Van Eck Associates reported 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Company New York has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,295 shares.