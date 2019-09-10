Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holding Has Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc; Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $13.16 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 352.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 96,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 124,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 27,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 7.86 million shares traded or 39.05% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 258,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 36,590 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 294,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines has a new destination – and it’s making other carriers nervous; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $577.13 million for 12.47 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Limited Co invested in 0% or 84 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Services Lc has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 149 shares. Moreover, Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 1.82% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Phocas Fincl Corporation has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sunbelt Inc stated it has 7,965 shares. Northcoast Asset Management reported 18,448 shares. Montana-based First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,100 shares. 47,000 are owned by Midas Management Corp. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.03% or 229,733 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 328,947 shares. Hamel Associate owns 49,950 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Incorporated owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,987 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 31,840 shares to 320,360 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 241,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

