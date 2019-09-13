Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holder Lipe & Dalton Has Lowered Holding by $2.74 Million; Corbyn Investment Management Boosted Its W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Stake by $1.46 Million; Share Value Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 13,399 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 51,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 71,143 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, down from 122,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 512,457 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Investors Limited has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 533,197 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc holds 0.79% or 36,966 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Inc Tx holds 0.38% or 20,675 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 10,045 shares. Arcadia Mi has invested 0.83% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 8,784 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Advisors Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Capital Int Ca accumulated 199,329 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning holds 2.59% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 662,564 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division invested 0.97% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 6.10 million are held by Eaton Vance. Winfield Associate Incorporated has 4,512 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 12,659 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

