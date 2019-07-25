Mondelez Intl (Call) (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While M&T Bank Has Trimmed Its Position; Aristeia Capital Increases Holding in Illumina (ILMN)

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $299.39. About 498,271 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (MDLZ) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 409,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 22 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 409,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 2.11 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 5,853 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd has invested 0.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Independent Investors reported 0.09% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Calamos Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advantage accumulated 0.01% or 415 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 601,800 shares stake. Private Tru Co Na reported 30,410 shares stake. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,294 shares. Everett Harris Ca has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,086 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 1.38 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Grassi Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,496 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 165,731 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $263.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40M.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of stock or 124 shares. The insider deSouza Francis A sold $848,854. FLATLEY JAY T sold 3,300 shares worth $969,078.