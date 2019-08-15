Mondelez Intl (Call) (MDLZ) Holder Raymond James & Associates Lowered Position; As Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Valuation Declined, Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 559,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, down from 589,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 250,074 shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (MDLZ) by 99.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39 million shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP

