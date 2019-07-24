Mondelez International (Put) (MDLZ) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Increased Its Stake by $9.82 Million; Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) as Market Value Declined

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 734.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 200,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, up from 27,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.50 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) by 27.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 177,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86 million, up from 651,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 1.67M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Co reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Int Llp owns 25,175 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Janney Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Us Bancorp De reported 5,142 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 87,120 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 26,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 36 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 194,713 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 161,577 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 335,317 shares. 61,983 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Virtu Fincl Limited Co reported 14,129 shares stake. Shelton Cap holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 5,143 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,692 shares to 699,086 shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,648 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 107 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 10,872 shares. Pitcairn Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 5,137 are owned by Country Club Tru Na. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 4,632 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.14% or 9.82 million shares in its portfolio. Sit Assocs invested in 126,050 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Boys Arnold & has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.39% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 18,125 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.26% or 5.53 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle holds 0.61% or 151,853 shares. Cadence National Bank Na reported 0.38% stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0.05% or 1.89M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares with value of $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..