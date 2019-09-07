Mondelez International (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Highland Capital Management Decreased Stake; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Borgwarner Com (BWA) by $451,630

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 88,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 151,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, down from 239,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,748 shares to 102,567 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig by 20,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 417,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough Co has 0.1% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 18,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Lpl has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or has 0.25% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Grp Lc reported 3.87% stake. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc reported 645 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 9,812 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 6,445 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 73,953 shares. Starr Int Company stated it has 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Captrust Financial holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 83,468 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 5,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 15,979 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.07M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,070 shares to 70,305 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,126 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 21,033 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 133,411 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 23,864 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Int reported 21.97M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.48% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 859,204 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.25% or 17,248 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com reported 28,985 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sageworth invested in 0% or 345 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 355,166 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,539 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.33% or 4.65 million shares. Td Asset invested in 0.08% or 996,310 shares.