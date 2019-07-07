Mondelez International (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shares Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 240,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 674,123 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.65 million, down from 914,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.55M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 387,114 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $31.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.13 million for 28.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,017 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $143.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).