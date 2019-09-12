Mondelez International (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Boosted by $26.72 Billion Its Stake; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $1.97 Million as Shares Rose

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 495,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.46 billion, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 380,144 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 14,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88 million, up from 113,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 501,494 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,709 shares to 11,203 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 100,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,782 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Companies holds 5.88M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh holds 608,298 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.3% or 356,371 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Capital Lc reported 203,292 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Co has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,393 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm stated it has 1,620 shares. Telemus Capital Limited invested in 34,847 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Modera Wealth Ltd Liability holds 3,461 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 23,624 are held by Aspiriant Limited Liability. Rech & Mngmt holds 922 shares. 908,955 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Lc. Andra Ap owns 38,800 shares. Terril Brothers Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

