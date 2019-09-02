Mondelez International (MDLZ) to pay $0.29 on Oct 14, 2019; SEAFARER EXPLORATION (SFRX) Shorts Up By 2934.33%

SEAFARER EXPLORATION CORP (OTCMKTS:SFRX) had an increase of 2934.33% in short interest. SFRX’s SI was 203,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2934.33% from 6,700 shares previously. The stock increased 10.77% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0072. About 364,500 shares traded. Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFRX) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Mondelez International Inc's current price of $55.22 translates into 0.52% yield. Mondelez International Inc's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Seafarer Exploration Corp. intends to engage in the archaeological research, archaeologically-sensitive exploration, and recovery and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has market cap of $30.47 million. It also focuses on the archival research and translation of historical documents from archives and repositories worldwide. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd reported 2.69% stake. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 34,697 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oakbrook Invs reported 752,676 shares stake. Citigroup reported 1.56 million shares. Regent Management Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bp Pcl has 199,000 shares. Rockland Trust Company invested in 5,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 31,858 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atlantic Union State Bank invested in 0.1% or 6,982 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group holds 130,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Management accumulated 0.36% or 41,202 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 1.61M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 6.85% above currents $55.22 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.06 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

