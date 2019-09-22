Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Holding; Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Green Street Investors Lowered Stake by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 331,357 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08 million, down from 387,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 791,008 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 142,453 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, down from 158,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54 million shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd. by 248,866 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $186.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc. by 477,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 23,714 were reported by Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,925 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel owns 59,409 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 304,375 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 52,595 shares. 564,781 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3.44 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Weik Cap Mngmt has 36,525 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0.08% or 11.06M shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 90,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Smithfield Trust holds 14,432 shares. First Financial In accumulated 0.88% or 20,255 shares.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75 million for 20.71 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.