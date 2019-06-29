Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; As New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Share Price Declined, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Boosted by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 4.49 million shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 240,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 674,123 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.65 million, down from 914,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway by 3,388 shares to 14,270 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 58,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 887,202 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd has 23,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Techs holds 77,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.03% or 190,003 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 764,432 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc owns 78,105 shares. Ares Management Ltd Company owns 54,982 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 250,386 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 128 shares. Cetera Advisor Network holds 36,779 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Grassi Investment Mgmt reported 17,900 shares. First Manhattan reported 2,200 shares stake. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment: Strong Buy On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on October 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Continues Its Best-In-Breed Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Residential Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential preferred stock offering prices for $135M gross proceeds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Saltzman David. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was bought by Sloves Andrew.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 1,303 shares to 30,188 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The New York-based Strategic has invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Arga Investment Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 39,550 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meeder Asset owns 6,684 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co invested in 5,606 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company owns 1.22M shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital Mngmt has invested 0.89% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Staley Cap Advisers stated it has 7,551 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Howard Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Smith Salley reported 10,963 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,396 shares. Boys Arnold Inc owns 5,095 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Staples ETFs Red Hot: Will the Rally Last? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Takes Minority Investment in Uplift Food Start-Up – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, CL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.