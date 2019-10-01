Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Capital International LTD Upped Its Stake; Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $6.79 Million as Stock Declined

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 72.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 22,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 52,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 30,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 193,018 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1154.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 119,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 129,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, up from 10,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 552,190 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Mngmt Lc has invested 1.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 13,574 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Management Professionals reported 72 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 106,035 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech reported 20,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 797,572 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 10.17 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 4.57M shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 70,024 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 36,540 shares. 5,428 are owned by Peak Asset Management Limited Liability. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability accumulated 23,505 shares. Fragasso Gru has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 37,757 are held by Inv House Limited Liability Corp. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 658,509 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Donâ€™t Throw in the Towel on Nokia Stock Just Yet – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector After One Year – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,335 shares to 38,259 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,494 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Gp Incorporated holds 53,160 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 100 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 525,839 were reported by Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv has 0.36% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schroder Inv Management Gp holds 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 114,305 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 894 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd invested 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sigma Planning holds 14,669 shares. Virtu Limited stated it has 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 600,057 shares. 13,854 were accumulated by Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department. Btim holds 12,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.