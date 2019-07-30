Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Rose While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Position by $725,837; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Boosted Its Stake by $326,808 as Market Value Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 1,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.7. About 5.78M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,767 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, up from 250,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 3.80 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,892 shares to 79,609 shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,633 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.