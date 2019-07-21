Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose While Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreased Stake; As American Airls Group (AAL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Holding

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,793 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 155,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 5.44 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 614,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 403,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 4.25M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $765.11M for 4.81 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. On Tuesday, June 4 Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,000 shares. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

