Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake Maintained by Lindsell Train Ltd; Clough Capital Partners LP Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Upped by $2.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 37,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 439,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34M, up from 401,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 30.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 4.42 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 39,550 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Inc invested in 102,108 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 70,560 shares. 31,185 were accumulated by Advisory Services Network Limited Liability. Glovista Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,100 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,031 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 0.08% or 5,786 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.6% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 3.06 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 337,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. M Kraus Communication invested 3.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Endurance Wealth stated it has 125,832 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Finance owns 4,707 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sarasin Prns Llp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 63,900 shares to 78,200 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,800 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

