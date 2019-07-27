Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake Has Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management Llc; Lear (LEA) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Holding by $620,190

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 8,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,628 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 46,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 857,359 shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & holds 1.69% or 6.44M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Family Capital Tru Company holds 113,295 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.72M shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc invested in 0.06% or 122,263 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schmidt P J Invest reported 1.17% stake. Alphamark Advisors has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dillon Associate holds 15,300 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Montag A And Associates stated it has 41,516 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 5,046 were reported by Washington Tru Comml Bank. 8,060 were accumulated by Private Wealth Advsr. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 1,476 shares. Franklin Inc owns 1.89 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48,064 shares to 216,216 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.