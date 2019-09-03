Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Lowered Its Position by $338,247

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 24,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 25,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $283.53. About 1.35M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 221.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 45,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 66,234 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 3.16 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares to 9,895 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 11,204 shares to 20,148 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).