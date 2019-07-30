Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Its Stake by $14.59 Million; Rench Wealth Management Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $321,382

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 3.80 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 151,889 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $960.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.08% or 16,352 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.09% or 276,298 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 0.08% or 1.08 million shares. Wallace Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 44,661 shares. Logan Mgmt owns 0.38% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 124,445 shares. 3.41 million were reported by Causeway Cap Limited Company. Finemark Bancorporation holds 0.44% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 152,372 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 16,275 shares. 1.19M were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation. Fisher Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aviva Public Lc invested in 853,091 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Argi Investment Ltd Llc reported 4,170 shares. Serv accumulated 0.02% or 1,722 shares. The Iowa-based At Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 1.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,500 shares. Wealth Planning Lc owns 26,820 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Trust Retail Bank reported 2.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Phillips Mngmt holds 0.27% or 13,390 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Denali Ltd invested in 10,000 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis R M stated it has 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 536,937 shares. M Kraus And Communication reported 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Omers Administration owns 4.62 million shares for 5.58% of their portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JPM Stock Looks like a Great Buy, but It Just Canâ€™t Get Traction – Investorplace.com” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.