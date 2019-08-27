Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Decreased Its Stake

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 27,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5.57 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.20 million, down from 5.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 4.58 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 4.40M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,787 shares to 292,148 shares, valued at $342.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 539,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsore.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 31.40M shares. Franklin Resource invested in 1.89 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 33 shares. Prospector Prns Lc owns 176,401 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp accumulated 31,859 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cannell Peter B & has 402,774 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 621,793 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Miles Capital, Iowa-based fund reported 13,780 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 209,450 shares. Moreover, Peoples has 0.54% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,319 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% or 346 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 10,200 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 73,158 shares. Saturna Cap holds 1.36% or 426,043 shares. Mrj Cap stated it has 51,707 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.89% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pension Service owns 865,518 shares. Hartline Invest holds 14,010 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 11,596 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 379,650 shares. Cohen Cap owns 2,000 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 912 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 5,287 shares. Commercial Bank stated it has 549,917 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.32% or 3.11 million shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 885,780 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sports Retailers Tackled by Slowing Demand – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares to 190,525 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).