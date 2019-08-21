Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Decreased Position; Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Stock Value Declined While Parsec Financial Management Boosted Its Stake

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 60,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 131,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 70,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 566,679 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 111,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.49 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 758,951 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American National Bank invested in 49,868 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 6,350 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma reported 0.13% stake. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 27,146 shares. Moors Cabot has 102,108 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 853,091 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Com holds 93,818 shares. Schroder Management Group stated it has 130,381 shares. Agf Investments Inc reported 2.92M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc reported 17,581 shares stake. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 23,346 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arvest Commercial Bank Division accumulated 272,847 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Arrow holds 0.01% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). City Holdg Company has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,137 shares to 236,802 shares, valued at $28.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 65,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,814 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,588 shares. Sageworth Trust stated it has 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.85% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial owns 131,589 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 274,374 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 5.37 million are held by Northern Trust. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 23,100 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gp One Trading LP stated it has 1,294 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 99 shares. Victory Incorporated holds 0.28% or 5.80 million shares in its portfolio. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 0.06% stake. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.